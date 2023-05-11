Man steals vehicle, crashes it into building during search for WiFi connection: deputies

article

A man is facing several charges after he crashed a stolen vehicle into a building while fleeing from police during a search for an internet connection, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

Michael Barr was arrested Wednesday morning in Daytona Beach Shores after deputies tracked him down at a hotel room on South Atlantic Avenue. During his arrest, deputies found a loaded gun in his pocket.

According to VSO, Barr told them his friends left him in Miami, so he hitchhiked to Kissimmee and stole a vehicle. He then got off at the Dunlawton exit in Volusia County because he was looking for a WiFi connection, deputies said.

While fleeing police in the stolen SUV, deputies said Barr jumped out of it while it was still running. The SUV then crashed into the wall of a building.

He was booked into the Volusia County Jail on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, unlawful carrying of a concealed firearm, resisting an officer without violence, driving with a suspended/revoked license, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, and loitering/prowling.

Investigators said he's being held in jail without bond – pending a first appearance – and has no WiFi connection.