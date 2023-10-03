Hit-and-run victim takes 2-mile ride on car hood after Florida woman flees crash at 50 mph, deputies say

A hit-and-run victim tried to take matters into their own hands when a 76-year-old woman struck their car, but ended up on the hood of her car for two miles at speeds of 50 mph, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Cheryl Henderson was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to an arrest affidavit for the incident that happened Saturday in Palm Coast.

A hit-and-run crash was reported near the intersection of Palm Coast Parkway and Belle Terre Parkway shortly before 2 p.m. The driver, later ID'ed as Henderson, reportedly left the scene, but not before allegedly trying to run over the hit-and-run victim, according to the affidavit.

The victim told deputies they used their vehicle to try and block Henderson from leaving, but Henderson allegedly sped up. That's when the victim was forced to jump on the hood of Henderson's car to avoid being run over, deputies said.

Henderson sped off with the victim clinging to the hood of her car as she topped speeds of 50 mph on the 2-mile drive, deputies added. She was ultimately forced off the road by another witness to the incident. Video of the incident can be seen above, per the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Photo: Flagler County Sheriffs Office

"This could have become a deadly incident," said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly in a statement. "Never hit another person with a car. Thankfully, that victim survived without any serious injuries but I’m sure it had to be a scary moment for the victim holding on to the hood and the other witnesses. She should never be allowed to touch a steering wheel again."

The woman was arrested and transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, where she was released on $20,000 bond.