Orlando area transit district selects The Boring Company for potential Universal tunnel

The Brief Elon Musk’s "The Boring Company" has been officially selected to design and build a high-tech underground transit system in Orlando. The tunnel system is designed to bypass the heavy traffic on International Drive, connecting Universal’s existing parks and CityWalk to the new Epic Universe. By utilizing a "Tesla Tunnel" similar to the Vegas Loop, the project aims to eliminate gridlock and reduce the time visitors spend searching for parking.



The future of transportation in Central Florida is heading underground.

The Shingle Creek Transit and Utility Community Development District has officially greenlit Elon Musk’s The Boring Company to tackle the persistent gridlock surrounding International Drive.

The backstory:

The decision follows months of speculation and a competitive bidding process including firms such as Glydways.

While other firms proposed elevated guide-way systems to save time, the District ultimately voted in favor of the subterranean vision.

This project aims to replicate the success of the "Vegas Loop" in Nevada, providing a seamless, high-speed link between Universal Orlando Resort’s current attractions and the highly anticipated Epic Universe expansion.

What they're saying:

The community response to ditching traditional buses for high-speed tunnels has been largely enthusiastic.

"We are very congested at certain times and certain hours and that would certainly help with people not having to budget their time," said Mary Walters-Clark, resident.

"I think it would be a new opportunity to lessen traffic load and good for visitors as well," said Scott Heinz, resident.

What's next:

Now that The Boring Company has been selected, the District will move into the next phase of planning. This includes:

Working with local businesses and Universal Orlando to finalize the route.

Conducting deep dives into the operational and financial viability of the proposal.

Establishing a concrete construction schedule to ensure the system is ready for the influx of visitors headed to Epic Universe.