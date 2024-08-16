Historic Jackie Robinson Ballpark getting major upgrade

Jackie Robinson Ballpark in Daytona Beach, the oldest operating ballpark in the minor leagues, is about to get a significant facelift.

Home to the Daytona Tortugas, the stadium is steeped in history and will soon undergo a $30 million renovation project. Daytona Beach city leaders broke ground on the new project Thursday evening, just before the first pitch between the St. Lucie Mets and the Tortugas.

"Today is a major movement in making Jackie Robinson Ballpark a better field for fan experience and player development," said Bobby Latmore of the Daytona Tortugas.

The renovation, divided into two phases, will include constructing a multi-level building for player programs and a two-story conference and entertainment center. The project will also update the stadium’s restrooms and concessions.

"We’ve been longtime fans and have been here as long as I can remember, and we’re really excited for the changes," said Faith Collins, a Tortugas fan.

Jackie Robinson Ballpark holds a special place in baseball history. In 1946, Jackie Robinson, who broke Major League Baseball’s color barrier, spent spring training in Daytona Beach. George Bates, who was the team’s batboy when Robinson got his first base hit with the Dodgers, recalls those historic moments.

"They didn’t have any bat boys. They didn’t travel with them. I think they were afraid of the controversy or something," Bates said. "I feel special, being that I’m in the baseball Hall of Fame."

In 2019, the Tortugas were among several minor league teams considered for relocation or elimination by the end of 2020. However, local officials and residents fought hard to keep baseball in Daytona.

"We think we were worth the fight. We certainly were in it with you. We’re delighted that baseball will continue as it should," said Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry.

The ballpark last underwent renovations in 2018 and 1988, and these latest upgrades aim to preserve its legacy while enhancing the fan experience.