'Historic day': Florida awaits first batch of COVID-19 vaccines

We could be hours away from the first COVID-19 vaccinations in the United States.

FedEx and UPS planes filled with Pfizer's vaccine are on their way to more than 600 locations across the country. Florida is set to receive nearly 180,000 doses.

20,000 of those doses reportedly will go to AdventHealth. Another 81,900 doses will go to CVS and Walgreens to give to patients at long-term care facilities. Then, 97,500 doses will go to five separate hospital systems.

Alan Harris, the Emergency Management Director for Seminole County, told FOX 35 that they could receive the vaccines "as early as Monday or Tuesday."

Closer to the coast, Omni Health in Brevard County should get its first doses within the next few days and they intend to give out 3,000 doses a day.

"I expect that in Central Florida, people, healthcare workers specifically, and residents of the skilled nursing facility will be on Tuesday," Craig Deligdish, the CEO and President of Omni Health said. He said that his staff is prepared to administer the vaccine at COVID-19 drive-thru locations. "We are in the planning stages for several weeks using the same plans and logistics we've been utilizing to test thousands of people over the last nine months."

A medical worker holds a syringe filled with saline solution during a test run at a future Covid-19 vaccine center on December 13, 2020 in Osnabrueck, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images)

He did state that he has some concern about the vaccine as the first batches go out this week, citing that "it's very possible as we roll out the vaccine and begin to administer it to millions of people, we begin to see immune reactions -- we begin to see problems that we didn't see in the clinical trials."

Officials confirmed that all of the vaccine allotments for week one are already assigned and that for next week, Florida should get more than twice as many -- between 300,000 and 500,000 vaccines.

The rollout of the Pfizer vaccine, the first to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration, ushers in the biggest vaccination effort in U.S. history — one that health officials hope the American public will embrace, even as some have voiced initial skepticism or worry.

One of the challenges for distribution is that the vaccine requires a storage temperature of negative 94 degrees Fahrenheit. Pfizer said that GPS-enabled sensors will help track the shipments to ensure that they stay cold and quick transport is key.

Boxes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the Pfizer Global Supply Kalamazoo manufacturing plant in Kalamazoo, Michigan on Dec. 13. (Photo by MORRY GASH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“This is a historic day,” said Richard W. Smith, who oversees operations in the Americas for FedEx Express, which is delivering 630-some packages of vaccine to distribution sites across the country. United Parcel Service (UPS) also is transporting a share of the vaccine.

Doses of the vaccine, co-developed by German partner BioNTech, are given out based on each state’s adult population. Then the states decide where they go first. In Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis is giving priority to long-term care facilities, then healthcare workers, followed by the 65 and up community who have pre-existing medical conditions.

Senior U.S. government officials, including some White House officials who work in close proximity to President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, are among those who will be offered coronavirus vaccines as soon as this week as well, two people familiar with the matter confirmed.

Nancy Galloway (L) and Susan Deur cheer as trucks carrying the first shipment of the Covid-19 vaccine that is being escorted by the US Marshals Service, leave Pfizer's Global Supply facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan on December 13, 2020. (Photo by JEFF Expand

A survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that about half of Americans want to get the vaccine as soon as possible. Another quarter aren’t sure, while the remaining quarter say they aren’t interested. Some simply oppose vaccines in general. Others are concerned that the vaccines have been rushed and want to see how the rollout goes.

There is no word on when the vaccines will be made available to the general public. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending the vaccine for people 16 and older.

