High chance of Tropical Depression forming in the Atlantic over next couple of days

Invest 92-L has formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean and is now moving west, the National Hurricane Center said Sunday.

Showers and thunderstorms have become better organized over the area Invest 92-L is moving across which is about several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

A tropical depression is expected to form over the next or so, the NHC said.

Invest 92-L has a 90 percent chance of development over the next 48 hours and over the next seven days.

The system is forecast to move westward at 15 to 20 mph across the central tropical Atlantic over the next week.

Spaghetti models show that the system will possibly make a turn to the north.

We will keep monitoring trends so keep with us!