'High as F***': Dash cam video shows Florida man head butt car window, flop out of car during high-speed chase

A lengthy high-speed chase ended with a Florida man crashing through a fence before breaking one of his car windows and diving on the ground – and it was all caught on a dash camera.

On October 15 around 4:29 a.m. Marion County deputies said they observed a man, later identified as Tyler Fayconsolo, leaving the Circle K on SE Maricamp Road at a high rate of speed.

Fayconsolo reportedly ran a red light and was unable to maintain his lane prompting an officer to attempt a traffic stop – except he didn't stop.

Dash camera footage shows Fayconsolo speeding before driving onto the wrong side of the road before turning around to head back in the opposite direction to evade officers.

READ: Woman steals street sweeper, leads deputies on wild pursuit: affidavit

The video shows Fayconsolo running a red light and driving on the wrong side of the road twice more before turning onto side streets.

Another deputy deployed stop sticks that defaulted Fayconsolo's tires who continued driving until he crashed into a fence in someone's backyard.

As the car remained stationary, Fayconsolo can be seen head-butting the window and flopping out of the car falling to the ground before hopping over a fence.

He was eventually apprehended and arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, aggravated fleeing with injury or damage and resisting without violence.