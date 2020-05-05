Here's what steps Orlando International Airport is taking to keep travelers safe during pandemic

article

The Orlando International Airport (OIA) is preparing for normal operations to resume in the coming weeks as Governor Ron DeSantis slowly begins reopening the state of Florida. Part of the airport's plan is to step up precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The safety of the traveling public is of the utmost importance to us and our partners,” said Phil Brown, Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. “For the last several months, we have taken action for safe and clean facilities to best protect the traveling public and employees from the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, we focus on rebuilding confidence for passengers that we’re doing what we can to maintain a safe environment.”

Here are the steps that OIA is taking:

Passengers arriving at MCO will see signage around the main terminal building to encourage the safe practice of social distancing.

Orange cones will be used as visual markers to separate parties by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommended six feet of space.

Social distancing markers will be strategically placed at security checkpoints and near ticket counters.

Acrylic protective screens are being installed at ticket counters and at retail and food outlets.

Hand sanitizer stations remain located throughout the terminal and at the airsides.

An enhanced cleaning schedule, which started earlier this year, continues as MCO prepares for the return of higher passenger traffic (which includes an increased cleaning frequency of high touch point areas like elevator buttons, chairs, handrails and other high traffic areas)

When traveling on trams to the airsides, passengers will see an increase in cleaning crews in or around the area.

Orlando International leaders strongly encourage travelers to wear a face mask or covering when at the airport.

According to the airport, at the peak of the pandemic, passenger traffic was down approximately 97 percent at OIA and only a few hundred flights a day. The airport says they are expecting capacity and air service to increase as Central Florida’s tourism and hospitality industries resume operations.

Passengers should also be aware of policies implemented by several airlines requiring, or that will soon require, face masks while traveling. Those airlines include:

American

Delta

Alaska Airways

Frontier

JetBlue

Spirit

Southwest

United

Concessions within the terminal will continue to work with airport officials to determine when businesses within the terminal will reopen.