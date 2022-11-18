Here's how much Thanksgiving dinner will cost in Florida this year

If you're marveling at the higher price of a Thanksgiving dinner this year, you're not the only one. Analysts at the American Farm Bureau say Thanksgiving dinner will cost twenty percent more this year, compared to last.

The Farm Bureau says a sixteen-pound bird will cost you almost five dollars more this year. A 14-ounce box of stuffing will set you back about $1.60 more this year. 30 ounces of pumpkin pie mix will cost you 64 cents more. A gallon of milk is up 54 cents, and three pounds of sweet potatoes are up 40 cents.

All told, the agency estimates the cost of a ten-person thanksgiving meal to be about 64 dollars in 2022, versus about 53 dollars in 2021, and just under 47 dollars in 2020. There is one item on the Farm Bureau's list that's costing less this year: 12 ounces of cranberries are down 40 cents from this time in 2021.

Some shoppers say they've had to make small changes, this year. "My sister is bringing a couple of dishes, as well, and desserts," said shopper Alyssa Duemmling, "I think definitely everyone is pitching in more this year, rather than one person doing the majority."

Shoppers say it all may be worth the holiday splurge. "I wouldn't recommend doing it every week," said shopper Neha Arora, "but once a year isn't too bad!"