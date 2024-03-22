Here's how much money single adults in Florida need to make to live comfortably

How much money do you need to make to live comfortably in Florida? SmartAsset revealed that answer in its new 2024 study.

The study analyzed the salary a single adult needs to afford a cozy lifestyle within some of the largest U.S. cities based on the 50/30/20 budget rule – which means allocating 50% of your salary to your needs, 30% to your wants and 20% to savings or paying off debts.

Here's what the study revealed for single Floridians living in the following cities:

Orlando

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $48.22

Salary needed for a single adult: $100,298

Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $212,160

Tampa

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $45.40

Salary needed for a single adult: $94,432

Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $209,498

Jacksonville

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $44.08

Salary needed for a single adult: $91,686

Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $208,666

Port St. Lucie

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $43.90

Salary needed for a single adult: $91,312

Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $205,587

St. Petersburg

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $45.40

Salary needed for a single adult: $94,432

Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $209,498

Miami

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $48.52

Salary needed for a single adult: $100,922

Total salary needed for two working adults with two children: $215,904

Nationwide, the top city with the lowest salary needed to live comfortably is Houston, Texas. SmartAsset's study reveals a single adult needs to make $36.10 or $75,088 to afford an enjoyable life there.