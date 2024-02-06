Florida considered one of the 'most sinful' states in the US: study

Well, this is not good news for the beloved Sunshine State.

WalletHub shared its list of the "Most Sinful States in America (2024)" and Florida ranked high on the list at No. 4.

The study analyzed the nation across 55 key indicators of immoral or illicit behavior, ranging from violent crimes per capita to excessive drinking to the share of the population with gambling disorders.

MORE NEWS:

Florida saw a high rating for anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed and lust, the study showed.

The top three states on the list are Nevada, Louisiana and California.