Here are the top 10 Florida counties with the deadliest roads for 2024: study

A new study revealed the 10 deadliest roads in Florida for 2024, including two roads located in Central Florida.

ConsumerAffairs said its team analyzed data across the state's 67 counties to determine where most of the Sunshine State's traffic casualties occur.

The report determined that State Road 50 in Orange County is the fourth-deadliest road, while a section of U.S. Route 1 in Brevard County ranks fifth.

Drinking, distracted driving and speeding were the leading contributors to the fatal collisions, analysts said.

So far this year, at least 61 people have died on SR-50, according to the report, with 21% of those deaths due to distracted driving.

In Brevard County, US-1 saw 60 deaths, with 13% related to drunk driving.

The deadliest Florida road in 2024 so far has been US-19, specifically in Pinellas County, where nearly 100 people were killed.

Top 10 Florida counties with the deadliest roads in 2024

Pinellas County (US-19) Pasco County: (US-19) Broward County (I-95) Orange County (State Road 50) Brevard County (US-1) Hillsborough County (US-41) Lee County (US-41) Palm Beach County (I-95) Miami-Dade County (US-1) Duval County (US-90)

"Deaths from car collisions rose in Florida during the COVID-19 pandemic but fell in 2022 and have been on a downward path. However, those numbers are still higher than they were before the pandemic," a spokesperson for ConsumerAffairs said in an email.

To read more about the study's findings, click here.