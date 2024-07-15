FHP searching for drivers involved in I-4 hit-and-run crash that cause SUV to flip

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) are searching for three individuals believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. Sunday at mile marker 67 on Interstate 4. Dashboard camera video shows a Chevrolet Camaro driving between two cars and slamming into the back of another vehicle, causing multiple vehicles to run off the roadway.

Troopers said the Camaro struck the back of a 2016 Hyundai Tucson, which then swerved off the road and flipped.

Three occupants of the Camaro fled the scene and were later picked up by another vehicle. Law enforcement says witnesses described the three people as Black or Hispanic men, possibly in their early 20s.

The driver of the Tucson, a 20-year-old woman, was not transported from the scene, according to FHP. Remarkably, no serious injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call *FHP (*347) or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS.