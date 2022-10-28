Here is when Walt Disney World's Blizzard Beach water park opens

After closing to undergo renovations, Walt Disney World's Blizzard Beach water park will reopen and welcome back guests on Nov. 13, 2022. During the downtime, the water park added some "Frozen"-themed additions.

Over at Tike's Peak, the children's area with mini slides, people will be able to see Olaf and his Snowgie friends, as well as see Anna and Elsa's igloo castle, Disney said in a news release.

Disney has also added some themed drinks, including the Orange Slope Dole Whip Swirl, Red Slope Bloody Mary, and Melt-A-Way Margarita, the release said.

While reservations are required to visit Disney's theme parks, reservations are currently not required to visit Disney's water parks. However, that is always subject to change, according to Disney's website.

Photos via Walt Disney World

A one-day water park ticket started at $69.

Disney also quietly announced that its Typhoon Lagoon water park will close for refurbishment on Nov. 12, 2022. Specifics on that project have not been revealed.