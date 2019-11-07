Henry looks to recapture House seat

article

After narrowly losing his Volusia County seat in 2018, former Rep. Patrick Henry, D-Daytona Beach, is looking to return to the state House.

Henry last week opened a campaign account to run in 2020 against Rep. Elizabeth Fetterhoff, a DeLand Republican who defeated Henry by 61 votes in last year’s election in House District 26, according to the state Division of Elections website. Fetterhoff had raised about $66,000 for her re-election bid as of Sept. 30, a finance report shows.

The Henry-Fetterhoff race comes as Rep. Scott Plakon, R-Longwood, also faces a rematch in 2020 in Seminole County’s House District 29. Longwood Democrat Tracey Kagan, who lost to Plakon by 1,503 votes last year, has opened a campaign account to run again for the seat. Plakon had raised about $65,000 for his 2020 re-election bid as of Sept. 30.

Also in recent days, Rep. Wyman Duggan, R-Jacksonville, drew a challenger as he seeks another term in Duval County’s House District 15. Jacksonville Democrat Tammyette Thomas opened an account to run for the seat, according to the Division of Elections website. Duggan had raised about $58,000 for his re-election bid as of Sept. 30.

Meanwhile, in Southwest Florida, Cape Coral Democrat Joshua Lopez opened a campaign account to run for an open seat in Lee County’s House District 77. The seat will be open in 2020 because House Majority Leader Dane Eagle, R-Cape Coral, faces term limits. Also in the race are Republicans Bryan Blackwell and Mike Giallombardo.

