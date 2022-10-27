Brevard County Sheriff's Office K-9 gives birth to 10 puppies

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office K-9 family just got bigger!

K-9 Daisy Mae became a first time mom this week, giving birth to a litter of ten adorable bloodhound puppies this week – 6 males and 4 female pups.

"Trust me when I tell you that they are the 10 best looking deputies you will ever see," Sheriff Wayne Ivey wrote in a Facebook post. "Mom and the pups are all doing great as we start this new chapter in our K-9 Unit!"

Daisy Mae was bred with fellow agency bloodhound Blue, and as the sheriff's office says "she took things from there."

While the majority of the new pups will be trained by the K-9 Unit to search for missing children and seniors with Alzheimer’s, two of the pups will take on a new role that helps to provide education and awareness to parents and children.

One male and one female pup will be a part of the newly created "Bloodhound Exhibit" – in partnership with the Brevard Zoo – that will not only tell visitors to the zoo about the abilities of bloodhounds, but will also provide parents with the resources they need to build their own "child safety kit" to help keep their kids safe.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office recently started breeding their own bloodhounds for their K-9 Unit and also to help support other agencies across the country that are in need of the dogs to help save lives.

"Great Job Daisy Mae and Blue!! You’re my boy Blue!!"