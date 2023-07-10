Helicopter crashes at Space Coast Regional Airport in Titusville: FAA

A helicopter crashed during takeoff Monday morning at the Space Coast Regional Airport in Titusville, the FAA said.

The FAA said the Schweizer 269C helicopter crashed on the aircraft parking ramp around 10:40 a.m. while attempting takeoff.

The pilot was the only person aboard the aircraft at the time, the FAA said.

The pilot was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to a spokesperson for Brevard County Fire Rescue.

No other details were immediately released.