Woman killed, 2 others injured after Orlando shooting: Deputies

One woman has died and two other people were injured following a shooting that happened in Orlando Saturday afternoon, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said around 3:34 p.m. they received reports of shots fired at 18th St and Lee St. Before deputies arrive, Orlando police found a car with three adults who had gunshot wounds near South Orange Ave and East Michigan St.

One man and two women were taken to the hospital where one of the women died. Her identity has not been released.

Members of the National Guard were on the scene and others on the scene stopped to help and render aid, deputies said.

There is no suspect description and no other details have been released yet.