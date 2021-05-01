Heating up! Central Florida to see days-long stretch of steamy weather

Temperatures are rising in Central Florida and it's going to feel more and more like summer through next week.

Saturday looks to be a good beach day as temperatures flirt with the 90s. This weekend will stay relatively dry, so you can keep your umbrella put away for now.

Parts of Central Florida will get into the mid to upper 80s, low 90s on Saturday and stay mostly sunny. Orlando will see a high of 88. Temperatures around Central Florida will drop into the 60s and 70s tonight.

On Sunday, there's a slight chance for rain but we are not anticipating much. Highs will reach 90 and the temperatures go up from there.

Monday will see a high of 92 and Tuesday will heat up to a high of 93 before a slight drop on Wednesday to a 91.

Rain chances increase on Thursday and Friday when the next cold front arrives.

