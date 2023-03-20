Heartbroken over NCAA March Madness loss? Win a DiGiorno ‘Cry Pie’ to ease your pain

Some NCAA college basketball games can bring superfans a rollercoaster of emotions, but DiGiorno said it is ready with the assist with its new promotion.

National frozen pizza brand DiGiorno has revealed its first-ever DiGiorno Cry Pie – an all-onion pizza featuring triple-onion toppings: caramelized yellow, aromatic red and crispy green.

"We’re always looking to push culinary boundaries while still providing the same high-quality, fresh-baked experience people can expect from DiGiorno," Kimberly Holowiak, senior brand manager for the company said. "We’ve all seen or experienced the heartbreak that comes with a tough loss during the college basketball championship. We hope our Cry Pies offer people a fun way to engage with the tournament and our brand, no matter who they’re cheering for!"

So, whether your team misses a buzzer-beater or ends up on the wrong size of an upset, DiGiorno said you can blame your tears on the onion-covered Cry Pie.

Overhead shot of DiGiorno's Cry Pie (Credit: DiGiorno)

Starting now through Monday, April 3, fans can sign up for a chance to win one of DiGiorno’s Cry Pies here .

DiGiorno is a brand of frozen pizzas sold in the United States and Canada and is currently a subsidiary of Nestlé. You can find DiGiorno in the freezer aisle of grocery and mass merchandise stores nationwide.

The NCAA tournament kicked off on March 16.

The Cry Pie features three types of onions. (Credit: DiGiorno)

Sweet 16 weekend will see games in New York City (East Region), Las Vegas (West), Kansas City, Missouri (Midwest), and Louisville, Kentucky (South).

The Final Four game will happen in Houston, on April 1, with the championship game on April 3.

Basketball aficionados, take note: The women's NCAA Tournament will hold its Final Four in Dallas, a four-hour drive up the road from Houston.

