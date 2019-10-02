Headless alligator found on side of road in Florida

article

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating after an alligator without a head was found on the side of a road in Sarasota, Florida.

"I do believe this was a trophy kill for the head," Kimberly Kukich wrote on Facebook after spotting the alligator.

Kukich was driving to her parents' home on Monday when she says she saw what appeared to be a 12-foot gator laying on the side of the road.

"I turned around to take a picture of it and I get up on it, and I realized it had been decapitated with a chainsaw."

She says she was horrified by the sight.

"Because there's a right way and a humane way to kill a gator during alligator hunting season."

It is illegal to possess alligator parts without proper permits.

Anyone with information is asked to call Florida Fish and Wildlife.

