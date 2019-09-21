< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. South Carolina hunters capture massive 12-foot, 726-pound alligator src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Photo credit: David Lowe, Ryan Fitts, Lee Daugherty, George Mourounas </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/21/alligator%2012%20foot_1569093604994.png_7670024_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429773915-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="alligator 12 foot_1569093604994.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/21/gator3_1569093714060_7670029_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429773915-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="gator3_1569093714060.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/21/imageedit_14_7203553017_1569093609326_7670028_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429773915-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="imageedit_14_7203553017_1569093609326.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/21/imageedit_9_3314135596_1569093608440_7670027_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429773915-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="imageedit_9_3314135596_1569093608440.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/21/imageedit_7_6137101978_1569093607475_7670026_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429773915-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="imageedit_7_6137101978_1569093607475.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/21/imageedit_11_3451102279_1569093606581_7670025_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429773915-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="imageedit_11_3451102279_1569093606581.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/21/imageedit_13_7376629184_1569093604434_7670023_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-429773915-0"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="imageedit_13_7376629184_1569093604434.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-429773915-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WOFL_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img Photo credit: David Lowe, Ryan Fitts, Lee Daugherty, George Mourounas Photo credit: David Lowe, Ryan Fitts, Lee Daugherty, George Mourounas Photo credit: David Lowe, Ryan Fitts, Lee Daugherty, George Mourounas Photo credit: David Lowe, Ryan Fitts, Lee Daugherty, George Mourounas Photo credit: David Lowe, Ryan Fitts, Lee Daugherty, George Mourounas Photo credit: David Lowe, Ryan Fitts, Lee Daugherty, George Mourounas <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 21 2019 03:33PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 21 2019 03:42PM EDT</span></p> <p><strong class='dateline'>SANTEE, S.C. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - A group of South Carolina hunters are celebrating one enormous catch: a 12-foot, 726-pound alligator!</p><p>Lee Daugherty, David Lowe, Ryan Fitts, and George Mourounas came across the giant beast on the Santee River on Sunday. Mourounas posted photos and video to his Facebook page that have gone viral, racking up over 9,000 shares and 2,000 comments.</p><p><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="586" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fgeorge.mourounas%2Fposts%2F1672773049519820&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500">

"See ya later... 12'6" 726lbs @ Santee, South Carolina," Mourounas wrote in the caption.

The gator tag belongs to Daugherty.

Mourounas tells Fox 35 that this is not "his" gator. The credit belongs to Daugherty.

After loading the trophy gator into their truck, the final weigh in came out to 726 pounds. The alligator was measured to be 12 and a half feet long.

The men took the alligator to 301 Processing and Taxidermy. Parts of the gator will be mounted. The four hunters are splitting the meat evenly.

