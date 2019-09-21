"See ya later... 12'6" 726lbs @ Santee, South Carolina," Mourounas wrote in the caption.
The gator tag belongs to Daugherty.
Mourounas tells Fox 35 that this is not "his" gator. The credit belongs to Daugherty.
After loading the trophy gator into their truck, the final weigh in came out to 726 pounds. The alligator was measured to be 12 and a half feet long.
The men took the alligator to 301 Processing and Taxidermy. Parts of the gator will be mounted. The four hunters are splitting the meat evenly.
A five-year-old boy with a rare form of muscular dystrophy had his dream of becoming a firefighter come true thanks to the Pinellas Park Fire Department.
Gabe, who suffers from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, was given a day to remember by members of the fire department and local police.
In a video shared to Facebook , the five-year-old can be seen riding in a police car and a fire truck, before being taken to the crew’s sheds to complete his training.
The newly upgraded elevator at the Washington Monument stopped working just days after reopening to the public following a three-year renovation project.
The National Park Service says there was a "brief interruption in service" for about an hour Saturday.
Spokesman Mike Litterst said Parks Service staffers resolved the issue and visitors who were at the top of the 555-foot stone obelisk were able to return to the ground floor using the elevator.
Students at Topsail Elementary School in North Carolina took it upon themselves to make sure a student with special needs was included during recess on September 19, the school said.
Topsail Elementary School told Storyful this footage shows third-grade student Francis Veras-Espinal, a student in the school’s adaptive Exceptional Children’s (EC) program, playing basketball with the school’s fifth graders.
The school said the students had included Veras-Espinal and other students in the EC program in a game the previous day.