- A group of South Carolina hunters are celebrating one enormous catch: a 12-foot, 726-pound alligator!

Lee Daugherty, David Lowe, Ryan Fitts, and George Mourounas came across the giant beast on the Santee River on Sunday. Mourounas posted photos and video to his Facebook page that have gone viral, racking up over 9,000 shares and 2,000 comments.

"See ya later... 12'6" 726lbs @ Santee, South Carolina," Mourounas wrote in the caption.

The gator tag belongs to Daugherty.

Mourounas tells Fox 35 that this is not "his" gator. The credit belongs to Daugherty.

After loading the trophy gator into their truck, the final weigh in came out to 726 pounds. The alligator was measured to be 12 and a half feet long.

The men took the alligator to 301 Processing and Taxidermy. Parts of the gator will be mounted. The four hunters are splitting the meat evenly.

