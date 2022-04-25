'He tried to kill me': Orlando man hit by accused road rage driver speaks out

The man who was hit head-on by an accused road rage driver is out of the hospital and speaking with FOX 35 News for the first time.

On Friday, Dontae Styles was arrested and has been charged with aggravated battery with a motor vehicle. He was released from jail on a $10,000 bond.

Styles is accused of hitting Matthew Gerren head-on with his car in front of Gerren's home. This started when Gerren's fiancée said the driver cut her off last Thursday. She yelled at him and that's when she said the driver started brake-checking her before following her to her home on Miami Road in Orlando.

Gerren was outside to take a photograph of Styles when authorities said surveillance video caught the moment Gerren was hit by the car and dragged down the street.

RELATED: Woman says road rage driver ran over her fiancé after following her to her house

"I just didn’t want to die. I didn’t want to die. When he hit me with the car it was surreal, and I thought I was going to die," said Gerren. "I feel like he tried to kill me. He revved the engine up and ran me over."

After spending several days in the hospital, Gerren is now recovering at home with his family and feeling thankful to be with his loved ones.

"I thank God I’m alive, and it didn’t get any worse than it already was," said Gerren.

Advertisement

The family started a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses. You can help here.