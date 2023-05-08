‘He could have died’: Downtown Melbourne needs more security after shooting, victim's family says

A mother is pleading for change after her son was shot in downtown Melbourne.

Tiaota Jones was walking around downtown Melbourne on Monday after racing to Florida from Georgia when she heard the news her son was shot.

"I’m walking around here seeing my son’s blood all over the ground. He could have died! So me – as a mother – all I want is justice to be served. That’s it," said Jones.

She isn’t releasing her son’s name because he’s still recovering in the hospital. Police also haven’t released the other two victims’ names.

Her plea for justice is that the person responsible for the shooting is caught. Jones says her son was one of three people shot in the streets of downtown Melbourne over the weekend.

She claims he was out for a night on the town on Friday when the bullets started flying.

Melbourne police say it all started as a fight and ended in a shoot-out shattering windows and leaving businesses boarded up.

"Friday night – Cinco de Mayo and someone just comes up and starts shooting. That’s not right. That’s not right. My son has a son. He could have been gone, you know. I’m just thankful he’s alive because he has a praying family. We pray," Jones exclaimed.

Police say the shooting happened on Saturday morning around 1:30 a.m. Most shops are closed at that time, but nightlife activities were in full swing.

Days later, two of the victims are still in critical condition. Police are still searching for suspects and more witnesses. They did arrest two people over the weekend. Those two were charged with resisting an officer. As for the person who pulled the trigger, police are still investigating.

"We got to do better. We need more security. They got to do better. This shouldn’t have happened, especially because it was Cinco de Mayo, you would think there was more protection," this mother said holding back tears.

A few months ago, the city added security guards in the City Hall parking garage right by downtown Melbourne, and more measures like this could be on the way to keep the community safe after this shooting.

"There’s too much investment here in downtown Melbourne. We’re going to make sure it’s safe. We are a law-and-order community, and we’re going to ensure downtown Melbourne is safe for your family," said Melbourne’s mayor, Paul Alfrey.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, the mayor plans to address the issue as this family holds out hope for justice."I’m not leaving here until somebody is held accountable," Jones concluded.