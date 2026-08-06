Cyclosporiasis outbreak: Florida cases up to 352; county-by-county breakdown

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The Brief A total of 352 cases of Cyclosporiasis have been reported in Florida between January 1 - August 1, 2026. Most of those cases have been reported in June and July. The CDC and FDA are tracking various outbreaks and clusters of the infection being reported in several states. Some lettuce products from Taylor Fresh Foods and Taylor Farms de Mexico have been recalled.



The U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it is aware of more than 10,000 lab-confirmed cases of Cyclosporiasis, and of more than 12,000 not-lab-confirmed cases.

Of the 10,468 lab-confirmed cases, there have been 517 hospitalizations and 2 deaths. Cases have been reported in 47 states. Some of those have been linked to iceberg lettuce and come salad products from Taylor Farms de Mexico, which were distributed to some Taco Bell locations, Walmart stores, and restaurants in the U.S.

Cyclosporiasis cases reported in Florida: Month by Month

Jan: 4

Feb: 2

Mar: 1

Apr: 3

May: 2

Jun: 43

Jul: 296

Aug: 1

Cyclosporiasis cases in Florida: County by County

A total of 352 confirmed or suspected cases of Cyclosporiasis have been reported in Florida since Jan. 1, 2026 through August 1, 2026. Here is a county-by-county breakdown of those cases.

Alachua: 4

Baker: 1

Bay: 17

Brevard: 6

Broward: 34

Charlotte: 1

Collier: 7

Columbia: 1

Duval: 8

Escambia: 3

Flagler: 3

Gadsden: 1

Hernando: 1

Highlands: 2

Hillsborough: 10

Indian River: 1

Jackson: 2

Lake: 7

Lee: 32

Leon: 5

Manatee: 8

Marion: 5

Martin: 2

Miami-Dade: 50

Monroe: 1

Nassau: 1

Okaloosa: 7

Orange: 26

Osceola: 8

Palm Beach: 17

Pasco: 5

Pinellas: 16

Polk: 10

Santa Rosa: 5

Sarasota: 4

Seminole: 11

St. Johns: 9

St. Lucie: 3

Sumter: 3

Volusia: 11

Wakulla: 1

Walton: 3

What is Cyclosporiasis?

Cyclosporiasis is a type of food poisoning caused by the parasite Cyclospora, which impacts the GI tract and can cause frequent, watery, and/or explosive bowel movements.

It is usually not life-threatening, according to the CDC.

How do you get it? How does it spread?

It's typically spread by drinking water or food contaminated with poop, the CDC said. Previous outbreaks in the U.S. have been linked to fresh fruits and/or vegetables, the CDC said.

According to the CDC, it typically takes between 7–14 days (or 1–2 weeks) to begin feeling impacts after being infected. Because of that, the CDC said person-to-person transmission is unlikely.

The Florida Department of Health said reports of Cyclosporiasis usually increase in the summer, between May and September.

Iceberg lettuce recalled

Taylor Farms de Mexico and Taylor Fresh Foods have voluntarily recalled several iceberg lettuce products that were distributed to restaurants and grocery stores in the U.S., including some Taco Bell and Walmart stores.

Taco Bell said it has stopped using Taylor Farms de Mexico lettuce products. Taylor Fresh Foods has recalled some Marketside-branded products that were sold at Walmart stores in 15 states, including Florida. Click here for details.

How do you prevent Cyclosporiasis?

Wash your hands and fresh produce thoroughly underwater before eating, cutting, and cooking.

Scrub firm fruits and vegetables, like melons and cucumbers, even if labeled as prewashed.

Remove bruised or damaged areas on fruit and vegetables.

Cooking can kill the parasite (make sure to cook to at least 158 degrees). Washing along cannot guarantee removal of the parasite.

Avoid drinking contaminated water or eating contaminated food.

Refrigerate fresh fruits and vegetables within two hours of being cut, peeled, or cooked.