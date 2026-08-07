Flesh-eating bacteria in Florida: Second person dies from Vibrio vulnificus

The Brief A second person in Florida has died from Vibrio vulnificus, health officials say. The deaths were reported in Marion and Palm Beach counties. The potentially deadly bacteria can spread through coastal water or raw shellfish.



A second person in Florida has died this year after contracting Vibrio vulnificus, a potentially deadly bacterium found naturally in warm coastal waters, according to state health officials.

The deaths were reported in Marion and Palm Beach counties as health officials warn people to take precautions around saltwater, brackish water and raw shellfish.

What we know:

The Florida Department of Health has reported two deaths associated with Vibrio vulnificus infections, one each in Marion and Palm Beach counties.

Vibrio bacteria occur naturally in coastal waters and thrive in warm saltwater and brackish water, where fresh and saltwater mix. Infections are more common during warmer months.

Vibrio vulnificus can cause particularly severe illness. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the U.S. typically records about 150 to 200 infections annually, and about 1 in 5 people who become infected die.

Some infections can lead to necrotizing fasciitis, a severe condition in which tissue around a wound dies. That complication has led Vibrio vulnificus to commonly be described as a "flesh-eating" bacterium, although several types of bacteria can cause necrotizing fasciitis.

How do people become infected?

Dig deeper:

People can contract Vibrio vulnificus by eating raw or undercooked seafood, particularly oysters. Infection can also occur when an open wound comes into contact with saltwater, brackish water, raw seafood or its juices.

Open wounds can include cuts and scrapes as well as recent tattoos, piercings or surgical incisions.

Wound infections can become life-threatening and may require intensive care or, in some cases, amputation.

Who is most at risk?

Anyone can develop a Vibrio infection, but severe illness is more likely among people with underlying health conditions, particularly liver disease or weakened immune systems.

Older adults and people with certain chronic illnesses, including diabetes, have also been identified as being at increased risk of severe outcomes from wound-associated Vibrio infections.

What symptoms should you watch for?

Vibrio vulnificus wound infections can cause increasing redness, swelling and pain around the affected area. More serious infections can cause fever, chills, low blood pressure and blistering skin lesions.

Health officials recommend seeking prompt medical attention if symptoms develop after exposure to coastal water or raw seafood, particularly for people at higher risk of severe illness.

Big picture view:

Health officials have warned that Vibrio vulnificus thrives in warmer coastal waters. CDC researchers have documented severe infections in states farther north during periods of unusually warm coastal water, raising concerns that changing environmental conditions could increase the geographic range and season of exposure.

Most infections remain rare, but Vibrio vulnificus is particularly concerning because illness can progress rapidly and become life-threatening.

How can infections be prevented?

What you can do:

The CDC recommends that people with open wounds avoid saltwater and brackish water when possible. If contact cannot be avoided, wounds should be completely covered with waterproof bandages.

Cuts or wounds exposed to coastal water or raw seafood should be washed thoroughly with soap and clean running water.

People can also reduce their risk by avoiding raw or undercooked oysters and other shellfish. Raw seafood and its juices should be kept away from cooked food and other foods that will not be cooked.

People handling raw shellfish should wash their hands with soap and water afterward.

What we don't know:

State health officials have not provided details about how the two people who died in Florida became infected or whether their cases were linked to exposure to coastal water or contaminated seafood.

Officials also have not disclosed additional information about the patients, including whether they had underlying medical conditions that increased their risk of severe illness.