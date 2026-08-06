Hidden underground cavities force South Marion High School football off home field

The Brief Geotechnical engineers identified seven subsurface voids beneath the athletic facility, including six directly under the sports field. The Marion County School Board approved a $671,917 contract amendment to fill the cavities with injection grout and rebuild the turf. Repairs began July 29, with Substantial Completion targeted for October 29, 2026, and Final Completion on January 27, 2027.



High school football kicks off next week across Central Florida, but Marion County’s newest high school won't be stepping foot on its home turf anytime soon.

District officials confirmed that geotechnical engineers discovered hidden underground cavities—officially termed "subsurface voids"—beneath the football field at South Marion High School.

What engineers found under turf

The backstory:

Engineers investigating South Marion High School's new campus identified seven underground voids using ground-penetrating radar and soil testing, according to school officials. Six of the voids were found directly beneath the football field, while a seventh was located just south of the athletic facilities.

The discovery prompted concerns about the long-term stability of the field and the need for extensive repairs before it can safely be used.

During a Marion County School Board meeting, Board Member Nancy Thrower asked whether the investigation involved potential sinkholes. Deputy Superintendent Ben Whitehouse responded, "The possible formation of those, yes ma'am."

Whitehouse said engineers first discovered the subsurface voids in June 2026, leading to additional soil borings and geotechnical testing to determine the extent of the problem and develop a repair plan.

$670 remediation plan

Crews with general contractor Wharton-Smith Inc. have begun excavating portions of South Marion High School's football field as part of the repair effort. Workers are temporarily removing sections of the artificial turf, base gravel and underground drainage piping at each test location to reach the affected soil beneath the field.

Once exposed, the underground voids are being stabilized through a process known as injection grouting. Crews are pumping flowable liquid grout into the cavities, extending as much as one foot below the underground drainage system, to strengthen the ground and reduce the risk of future cave-ins.

The repair contract totals $671,917 and includes excavation, grout installation, turf restoration, project contingency costs and contractor fees.

Impacts on football season

The repairs will sideline South Marion High School's football team from its home field for much of its inaugural season. District officials expect the project to reach substantial completion by Oct. 29, about 115 days after construction began, meaning the team will be unable to play home games until late in the season.

The delay has already forced changes to the schedule. South Marion's inaugural Kickoff Classic against Lake Buena Vista on Aug. 14 has been relocated to Dunnellon High School.

The disruption comes during a highly anticipated first season for the program, which recently hired a state championship-winning head coach from Michigan to lead the team.

What they're saying:

In a statement to FOX 35, South Marion High School Athletic Director Colby Wisdom expressed gratitude for the community's support:

"Field repairs are still progressing as expected. Our coaches and athletes are doing a phenomenal job of being flexible as we settle in to campus. They are preparing as normal for our upcoming Kick-Off Classic Aug. 14th vs Lake Buena Vista at 7:00pm @ Dunnellon High School. We look forward to the community showing support for our students and we can’t wait to showcase our athletic teams to start the year. We are thankful for our MCPS family and Dunnellon High for allowing us to use their facility. Go Bears!"