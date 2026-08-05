Man accused of killing, dismembering stepfather before hiding remains in suitcases

The Brief Detectives say Jose Proano stalked his stepfather and killed him after climbing into the backyard of his Orlando-area home. According to an arrest affidavit, Proano dismembered Jorge Vazquez-Escutia's body, placed the remains in three suitcases and placed them along White Road. Investigators cited surveillance video, cell phone records, forensic evidence and witness statements in charging Proano with first-degree murder.



Authorities said Wednesday that a 71-year-old man who was reported missing earlier this week was killed, and his stepson has been arrested in the case.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Jorge Vazquez-Escutia, who was reported missing Tuesday, and the suspect as Jose L. Proano, 44, who has been arrested on a first-degree charge.

Dig deeper:

According to arrest records, detectives began investigating after Vazquez-Escutia's family reported him missing Aug. 4, saying they had found his wallet, cellphone and keys at his Orlando home, along with what appeared to be blood on a backyard fence. Family members also told deputies that Vazquez-Escutia's stepson had been acting erratically and making threats.

Investigators said the case quickly became a homicide case after forensic testing confirmed the blood belonged to Vazquez-Escutia and detectives learned of a voicemail from a woman claiming Proano had killed his stepfather.

According to the arrest affidavit, detectives interviewed Proano, who acknowledged having a strained relationship with Vazquez-Escutia and blamed him for limiting access to his mother.

The report states that surveillance video captured a man dressed in black climbing over the backyard wall of Vazquez-Escutia's residence on Hal Court, spending hours behind the home, placing what appeared to be human remains into suitcases and later wheeling the luggage away.

Investigators said cell phone records placed Proano's phone at the home during the same time period and later tracked it along the route where the suitcases were allegedly discarded. During questioning, investigators said Proano denied being the person shown in the surveillance footage despite detectives confronting him with the cell phone evidence.

Detectives said they later found three suitcases hidden along White Road, each containing human remains.

Jose L. Proano, 44, was arrested on a first-degree charge on Aug. 5, 2026, in the death of Jorge Vazquez-Escutia, 71. [Credit: Orange County Sheriff's Office]

According to detectives, evidence gathered during the investigation indicates that Proano killed and dismembered Vazquez-Escutia and attempted to conceal the crime by disposing of his body.

Jose L. Proano, 44, was arrested on a first-degree charge on Aug. 5, 2026, in the death of Jorge Vazquez-Escutia, 71. [Credit: Orange County Sheriff's Office]

What they're saying:

Authorities said there are no outstanding suspects and that there is no threat to the community.

"Our thoughts are with Mr. Vazquez-Escutia's loved ones as they navigate this unimaginable loss," the sheriff's office said.

The investigation remains active, detectives said.