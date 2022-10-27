Halloween events happening this weekend across Central Florida

article

Looking for something fun to do this Halloween? Here's a roundup of some Halloween events and fall celebrations happening across Central Florida this weekend.

Friday, Oct. 28, 2022

The City of Orlando will hold a fall festival and haunted house event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Engelwood Neighborhood Center.

Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. is hosting its Halloweentown in Orlando. The fright-free family night begins at 6:30 p.m. and features a movie, trick or treating, food truck and kids activities.

Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022

Zoo Boo Bash returns to the Central Florida Zoo in Sanford to give guests a not-so-scary Halloween experience on Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is included in zoo admission.

Scott's Maze Adventures has a Corn maze and fall festival at Long & Scott Farms in Mount Dora that runs weekends through Dec. 11.

