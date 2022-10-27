Halloween events happening this weekend across Central Florida
article
Looking for something fun to do this Halloween? Here's a roundup of some Halloween events and fall celebrations happening across Central Florida this weekend.
Friday, Oct. 28, 2022
- The City of Orlando will hold a fall festival and haunted house event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Engelwood Neighborhood Center.
- Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. is hosting its Halloweentown in Orlando. The fright-free family night begins at 6:30 p.m. and features a movie, trick or treating, food truck and kids activities.
Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022
- City of Lake Mary is hosting its Halloween Spooktacular from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Central Park. The free, family-friendly event will feature trick or treating, a movie in the park, live DJ and Halloween games, face painting and more.
- Wekiva Island's Halloween Costume Contest in Longwood from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Scott's Maze Adventures has a Corn maze and fall festival at Long & Scott Farms in Mount Dora that runs weekends through Dec. 11.
- Halloween in the Park: This free event at Kit Land Nelson Park in Apopka will have trick-or-treating, kids activities and more. It begins at 9 a.m.
- Orange City is hosting a free Halloween Block Party from 5 pm. to 8:30 p.m. in the area of 205 E Graves Avenue. The event will feature trick-or-treating, costume contests, kids' activity zones and more.
Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022
- Zoo Boo Bash returns to the Central Florida Zoo in Sanford to give guests a not-so-scary Halloween experience on Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is included in zoo admission.
- Scott's Maze Adventures has a Corn maze and fall festival at Long & Scott Farms in Mount Dora that runs weekends through Dec. 11.
Monday, Oct. 31, 2022
- Alive Church in Orlando is hosting a free Fall Fest from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be food, games and trunk or treating.
- Halloween at Old Town will feature free trick-or-treating candy stations, costume contests, Thriller dancers and more, beginning at 5 p.m.