Gunshots fired into Ocala home, narrowly missing child, family says

A family in North Ocala is on edge after someone fired bullets into their home while they were inside, narrowly missing their 7-year-old son.

The incident occurred on April 6 around dinner time, leaving the family shaken. According to reports, a bullet struck their home, highlighting the dangers faced by residents.

The terrified mother immediately called 911 following the harrowing ordeal, prompting a swift response from law enforcement. However, she declined to be identified or appear on camera due to the traumatic nature of the event.

"I would like to see more done when something like this happens. I don’t think people should just be out and have AK-47s and shooting in residential areas," the victim said in an interview.

Authorities believe the bullets were fired from an assault rifle, with a nearby shooting range potentially linked to the incident. A deputy investigating the scene noted the damage caused but did not deem the shooter as negligently or intentionally reckless, leading to no arrests being made in the case.

The family's close call underscores ongoing concerns over gun safety and the potential risks posed by nearby shooting activities. Residents are calling for increased vigilance and measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing as authorities work to ensure the safety and security of the affected community.