Prescribed burns underway as drought fuels wildfire concerns in Central Florida

Wildfires and dry conditions are straining parts of Central Florida, forcing evacuations, closing roads and prompting renewed calls for water conservation, officials said.

In the past 24 hours, residents were forced from their homes in Eustis, a road was shut down in Volusia County and a trailer burned in Polk County as fires spread amid dry, windy conditions.

On Wednesday, smoke filled the air at Kelly Park in Orange County, where crews conducted a prescribed burn covering about 20 acres. Officials said the controlled fire was intentionally set to clear non-native plants and underbrush that could fuel more dangerous wildfires if left unchecked.

"Fire is a beneficial thing for the forest," said Alicia Baxter, of Orange County Parks and Recreation, who oversees the burn operations.

She said conditions — including humidity, temperature and wind speed — were appropriate to safely carry out the prescribed burn. Orange County is not under a burn ban, though 30 Florida counties currently have restrictions in place.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, most of Central Florida is experiencing dry conditions, with Alachua County and much of Marion County classified in extreme drought. The St. Johns River Water Management District on Tuesday declared a Phase 1 moderate water shortage for portions of those counties.

Officials are urging residents to voluntarily conserve water, warning that mandatory restrictions could follow if conditions worsen.

Experts say the easiest way to cut back is to avoid watering lawns, especially since many grasses remain dormant following recent cold weather.