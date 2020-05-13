Groups Feed the ER, FLAG deliver 500 meals to healthcare workers

Workers at Orlando Regional Medical Center had a very special lunch delivered to them on Wednesday. Two groups, Feed the ER and the Front Line Appreciation Group (FLAG), donated 500 meals to frontline workers.

Orlando Attorney James Simmons says his wife’s uncle died of COVID-19 and his own uncle passed away during the lockdown, so they couldn’t see him. He wanted to do something to help others during the pandemic.

"The main thing for this for me is honor my wife’s uncle and my uncle and everyone that is being affected by this COVID-19 crisis. A lot of us felt there’s not much we can do because we’re quarantined at home," he said.

Feed the ER raised more than $8,000 for meals. While this was their finale, FLAG says they’ll continue raising donations to feed healthcare workers.