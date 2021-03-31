Ground broken on affordable senior housing complex in Orange County

More housing options are coming to Orange County.

County officials and Wendover Housing Partners broke ground on a massive complex for seniors on Wednesday in Pine Hills.

"This is a community that is ripe for some rehabilitation and it begins with housing," Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said. The 27-million, 120-unit affordable senior housing complex will feature lots of amenities. Mayor Demings said that this includes, "a fitness center, theater room, computer room, activity room with kitchen, library."

Hawthorne Park will be the new anchor for redeveloping Pine Hills, Mayor Demings said. It will replace a portion of an under-utilized shopping center on Silver Star Road. New stores and a Lynx bus station are being built nearby.

Rent will reportedly be between the mid-700's and high-800's.

Wendover CEO and Founder Jonathon Wild said that the development is just the start of addressing the housing crisis in Central Florida, using both private and public relationships.

"Just imagine instead of run-down buildings and no man’s land, we’re going to have a thriving town center, mixed-use, mixed-income. A place that’s good. A place that’s clean where folks feel good about opening for business and raising their families," Wild said.

Over 150 people will be able to live at the complex.

Move-in day is expected by the end of the year.

