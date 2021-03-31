Cold front coming! Heat and storms before a big drop into the 30s, 40s

The heat will be a bear yet again on Wednesday across Central Florida, but a strong cold front is getting ready to drop temperatures down to the 30s and 40s.

High humidity and afternoon highs will peak near 90 inland and will make things feel more like the lower 90s during the afternoon. Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds in most locations. Clouds will increase as we head into the mid-late afternoon and rain chances will rise during this time.

Forecast modeling shows a pretty good coating of showers and storms after 2 p.m. today as the Atlantic sea breeze rolls inland.

Best rain chances will set up first West of I-95 then, as we move into the evening, storms will shift closer to the coastal counties.

Heavy rainfall and lightning will accompany the stronger storms. Rain coverage will ease very late tonight and into early Thursday morning.

While it's possible that some of today's storms could become severe, like yesterday, the bulk of severe potential will remain north of our area today. A SLIGHT RISK remains over Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi.

After today, attention turns to an incoming, strong cold front on Thursday.

We're expecting a few showers in the morning and clearing will commence as we head closer to the noon hour and beyond. This will set the stage for some fabulous weekend weather and a dramatic decrease in high and low temps starting on Friday.

Dry air will slide into the area so rain chances are out of the equation this weekend.

Friday morning will offer up a blend of 30s and 40s for wake-up temps. Quite chilly compared to our recent record-breaking heat and high humidity. Sunshine will be out in full force and winds will trend breezy for Friday and Saturday.

Friday afternoon will only offer up highs in the 60s areawide. Despite full sunshine, it will feel cool out there.

Saturday morning will bring more 40s and 50s with temperatures slowly warming into the 70s for highs Saturday as breezes turn in off the Atlantic.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest weather updates.