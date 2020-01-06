Grisly details in murder, cannibalism of Michigan man who met man on Grindr on Christmas Eve

A neighbor of a man suspected of murdering and cannibalizing parts of a man he met on Grindr may have saved another man's life in an eerily similar incident from November.

Kevin Bacon, 25, of Swartz Creek was reported missing Christmas Day after he didn't come home for a family breakfast. His roommate said Bacon went to meet a man on Christmas Eve after they connected through Grindr.

That man has been identified as 50-year-old Mark Latunski.

After days of searching, a tip eventually led investigators to Latunski's house in Morrice, in Shiawassee County. Once inside, investigators found Kevin murdered inside the home.

Kevin's parents, Karl and Pam Bacon, learned the horrible details of what happened to their son in court documents.

"Evil does exist and it touched us," Karl said.

Editor's note: the following details are graphic and may be distressing to some.

Those court documents reveal disturbing details about how Kevin died. Police said he was found naked, hanging upside down from the ceiling of the home.

Latunksi later admitted to police that he stabbed Kevin, slit his throat, and then hung him with a rope from the rafters. He also said he cut off a portion of his genitalia and ate it, the documents say.

"It's gut-wrenching to hear the details and we are just beside ourselves," Karl said.

It appears Kevin knew that Latunksi was involved in a violent sexual fetish.

Mark Latunski (top right) is accused of murdering Kevin Bacon, cutting off part of his genitals, and eating it - inside his home in Morrice.

"What was released (Monday) shows that Kevin had a dark side," Karl said. "He obviously got into something that he wasn't prepared for."

A deeper look into Latunksi's history shows this may have been part of a larger lifestyle.

"Stunning, just absolutely stunning for Morrice, Michigan, for being around a bunch of deer hunters and farmers, it's the last thing I expected to find out here," said his neighbor, Michael Parks.

Parks said he encountered a man in November on his front porch, covered in blood, knocking on his door.

"He's got purple hair, he's wearing a leather skirt and he's got a couple of belts across his chest," Park said."This gentleman is grasping my arm with deathly fear (screaming) 'help me, keep him away' just screaming at the top of his lungs 'he wants to hurt me, he wants to hurt me'. Another vehicle pulls in my driveway and out comes, who I now find out is Mark, wearing a leather skirt, belts across his chest no shoes, no shirt on, his beard is braided. (A) very odd-looking gentleman."

Michigan State Police arrived within minutes and took the bleeding man with them. No charges were ever filed against Latunski for that incident.

Parks believes that man could have been another victim.

"Every time I start to think (about what went on inside the home), my stomach turns and I don't even want to entertain those thoughts in my head because it's just creepy," Parks said.

It's very likely that Latunski has engaged in this behavior with other people. Police believe potential victims could be out there but are too scared to come forward. Michigan State Police continue to investigate the murder and Latunski's past.

