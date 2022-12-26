'Grinch': Florida man steals Christmas gifts from Apopka home, police say
APOPKA, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested for stealing Christmas gifts from an Apopka home, according to police.
Dekevious Burton was arrested earlier this month on charges of burglary of a dwelling, criminal mischief and grand theft.
The Apopka Police Department said the incident happened at a home in the Emerson Park subdivision.
Multiple items, including the presents, were taken. Police said nearly all the gifts have been recovered.