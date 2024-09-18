Greater Orlando Aviation Authority CEO Thibault to step down in early 2025

Stream FOX 35 News

Greater Orlando Aviation Authority CEO Kevin J. Thibault will be stepping down from the position early next year, it was announced on Wednesday.

Founded in 1976, the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, or GOAA, is a seven-member board; the mayor of the City of Orlando, the Chairman of the Board of County Commissioners, and five other members who are appointed by the Governor of the State of Florida. The authority oversees the Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Orlando Executive Airport (ORL).

GOAA Chairman Tim Weisheyer read a statement from Thibault during a recent board meeting, where Thibault cited his wife’s illness as the reason for his resignation. He said he needed to focus on her care in the coming years.

Thibault, who has seen success during his tenure, thanked Weisheyer, Immediate Past Chairman Carson Good, and the board for their support over the last two years.

"As a transportation professional, to serve as a state transportation secretary and now as the Chief Executive Officer of the 7th largest airport in the United States has truly been the epitome of a professional career well served," Thibault wrote. "When you look back at what has been accomplished in the past two years, I am confident that this airport is positioned for continued greatness in the years to come."

Thibault has served as CEO since March 2022, during which time passenger traffic at MCO jumped to more than 58 million, becoming the busiest airport in the state and one of the busiest airports in the nation and world.

Under Thibault's watch, MCO opened its new multi-billion-dollar Terminal C in Sept. 2022, and earlier this year, it was announced that the terminal would be expanded, using over $60 million of Federal Aviation Administration funds.

The 200,000-square-foot Terminal C features 15 gates for domestic and international flights and also connects to Brightline's train service. The $4.12 billion project also features large video walls.

Image 1 of 22 ▼ A first look inside Orlando International Airport's Terminal C -- the newest terminal at the airport -- which is expected to open on Sept. 19, 2022.

Before joining GOAA, Thibault served as Secretary of the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). He will step down, effective Jan. 31, 2025.