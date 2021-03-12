Granger Smith, wife Amber expecting a baby boy after death of 3-year-old son River: ‘God gave us a miracle’

Granger Smith and wife Amber are expecting a baby boy. The news comes following the death of the couple's 3-year-old son River in 2019.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Smith shared a touching video which features son Lincoln, 7, and daughter London, 9, paying tribute to their late sibling while announcing the big news of an upcoming brother.

"Dear River, because of the life you lived, we have known so much joy," Smith, 41, said before grabbing on to son Lincoln’s hand. "River, because of the life you lived, we laughed a whole lot," added Lincoln.

"And because of the life you lived, we’ve cried a whole bunch too," London then chimed in.

"Dear River, because of the life you lived, we’ve grown closer to God," Smith said before Amber spoke out about her late son.

"And God gave us a miracle," Amber said. "Sweet Riv, because of the life you lived, very soon you are going to have a baby brother."

The family further elaborated on their excitement in the caption, noting that "life isn’t perfect" but "NEVER hopeless."

"We’re pregnant. I don’t have many words for this video. Life isn’t perfect. Sometimes it’s beat up and broken but it’s NEVER hopeless," Smith wrote. "God promises that. Our story isn’t finished yet, and neither is yours! Through our suffering and joy, God’s glory radiates through it all!"

"A new Smith boy is due in August," they confirmed.

Amber posted the same video on her Instagram along with a lengthy caption, noting that the "past couple of years have been so rough but also so full of so much joy."

"Never did I think at 39 I would be blessed with expecting another baby boy," Amber revealed. "These past couple of years have been so rough but also so full of so much joy, hope, healing, growing, and grace from God."

"Not only that, but we rejoice in our sufferings, knowing that suffering produces endurance, and endurance produces character, and character produces hope, and hope does not put us to shame, because God's love has been poured into our hearts through the Holy Spirit who has been given to us. Romans 5:3-5"

"Sweet Riv, because of the beautiful life you lived, we are forever changed and we will continue honoring your big, little legacy until we come home to you," she continued later in the caption. "To God we give all the glory and we can’t wait to meet our new little boy August 2021."

River died at the age of 3 in June 2019 following a tragic drowning accident.

"I have to deliver unthinkable news. We’ve lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith," Smith wrote at the time. "Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived."

"Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life. Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father," he continued. "Riv was special. Everyone that met him knew that immediately.

"The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts," Smith added. "If there are words to say more, I cannot find them in this moment. Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this..."

