Grandmother accidentally strikes, kills Florida toddler while moving vehicle, police say

The Ocala Police Department said that on Monday afternoon, police were called to a traffic crash involving a child on SW 2nd Street.

Police said that a grandmother was attempting to move her Chevy Uplander so that another vehicle on the property could exit. Not knowing her 18-month-old grandchild was in the driveway, she accidentally hit her.

The child was reportedly unresponsive and transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

Police said that it is unknown how the child came to be in the direct vicinity of the vehicle prior to the grandmother moving the vehicle.

The incident is reportedly being investigated as an accident.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.