National Hurricane Center continues to monitor area of low pressure for possible tropical development

The Brief The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is continuing to monitor an area of low pressure along the southeastern United States coastline. The system still has the possibility of developing into a tropical system, although the chances are dwindling. This comes as Central Florida braces for a dangerous heat wave, with one of the hottest weekends of the summer on the way.



The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is continuing to monitor an area of low pressure along the southeastern United States coastline, which still has the possibility of developing into a tropical system, although the chances are dwindling.

Here's everything we know about the system and its potential impacts.

What is the system? Where is it located?

What we know:

The NHC is tracking a trough of low pressure located just off the coast of southwestern Louisiana that continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

This system is moving westward, and it has limited time to develop before it moves inland over southwestern Louisiana or Texas tonight.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Regardless of formation, locally, heavy rainfall is likely over portions of the northwestern Gulf coast during the next couple of days.

Weather experts are currently giving the system a 10% chance of development over the next 48 hours and seven days.

How could the system impact Florida?

Dig deeper:

Although there will be zero impacts on Florida, the moisture that originally came from the chance of tropical development two weeks ago was once again pushed through the Sunhine State, bringing us the rain we saw during this past week. This will bring once again lots of heavy rainfall to the Gulf coast of Texas and Louisiana.

We are also keeping an eye on some tropical waves along the Atlantic, but with the dust in the atmosphere, it should keep things quiet for at least a little longer.

The 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season runs from July 1 through Nov. 30.

Central Florida braces for a dangerous heat wave

Local perspective:

Central Florida is bracing for a dangerous heat wave, with forecasters warning residents to prepare for one of the hottest weekends of the summer.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Temperatures will sizzle back in the mid-90s for the weekend and early next week. The humidity will really make things feel hot, with heat indexes reaching levels as high as 110°+. Heat advisories will most likely be issued for this weekend and possibly early parts of next week.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The heat really kicks in on Monday, as we will be expecting the hottest day of 2025 so far.

Highs will be in the upper-90s, and, with the humidity, it will feel like about 110°+.