Grab the umbrella! Rain chances rise for parts of Central Florida

The FOX 35 Storm Team is currently tracking an area of Atlantic weather energy, drifting slowly towards the Florida Peninsula. This means rain chances and increasing breezes for the area, especially around the I-95 corridor and areas closer to the coast.

Latest forecast rain modeling shows isolated showers inland, mainly after 10 a.m. and scattered coastal showers possible both during the a.m. and p.m. hours. A similar rainfall pattern will be in play for the remainder of the week with the highest accumulations along the beaches of Brevard County through Friday afternoon.

The most unsettled weather will be found along the Brevard County coast today with areas like Cocoa Beach seeing gusty breezes and a higher rain chance overall. The outdoor comfort index will slide back to a "6" today as our local atmosphere features moderate levels of humidity and warm temps.

While highs won't be in the mid-80s like our recent temp trends, expect warm upper 70s in most locations.

Tonight, patchy fog and plenty of clouds around. Coastal showers will also be present tonight with the highest coverage across the Brevard County coastal waters and immediate beach fronts.

