Gov. Ron DeSantis to speak from hair salon in Orlando

Coronavirus Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis is preparing to visit Orlando Saturday afternoon.

He'll be at the OhSoooJazzy Hair Salon around 1:00 p.m. The Orange County Task Force has called on the governor to reopen salons and barbershops as part of his phase 1 plan starting Monday.

On Friday, the governor announced that state parks would be reopening on Monday. He then addressed the continued issues with the state's unemployment system.

"What happened was the system had a lot of problems and it couldn't hold up," he said. "It got overwhelmed. I had to bring in engineers to effectively rebuild it." 

Restaurants are preparing to reopen Monday. Under the governor's plan, they can operate at 25% capacity indoors. Tables outside have to be 6-feet apart. Retail stores also set to reopen at 25% capacity and state parks opening too.

When the governor speaks on Saturday, you can watch it live on FOX 35.