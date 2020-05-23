Gov. Ron DeSantis orders flags flown at half-staff to honor coronavirus victims

article

Following President Trump's order, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has ordered that all U.S and Florida flags at local and state buildings be flown at half-staff to honor those who have lost their lives in the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor gave the order on Friday.

"Under the direction of President @realDonaldTrump, I have directed all Florida and United States flags to be flown at half-staff until Sunday, May 24 in honor of the victims of the novel coronavirus pandemic," he tweeted.

On Friday, the president announced on social media that flags on all federal buildings and national monuments were to be flown at half-staff for the entirety of the Memorial Day weekend. This is to honor COVID-19 victims and to honor the men and women who have died in military service.

More than 94,000 Americans have died due to COVID-19, according to recent data from Johns Hopkins University. Nearly 1.6 million people in the United States have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. Of that total, almost 300,000 patients have recovered.