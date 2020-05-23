Tracking coronavirus: Dozens more deaths reported as state cases top 50,000

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:00 a.m. -- Here are the latest numbers from The Florida Department of Health:

Coronavirus cases in Florida: 49,451

Deaths: 2,190

6:00 a.m. -- Small theme parks in Central Florida are getting the go-ahead to reopen in Orange County. Fun Spot Orlando reopened Friday afternoon. Gatorland reopens on Saturday. Details HERE.

7:00 a.m. -- There were more than 300,000 individuals who had recovered from COVID-19 in the United States as of May 22, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

9:15 a.m. -- President Donald Trump said Friday that he has deemed churches and other houses of worship “essential" and called on governors across the country to allow them to reopen this weekend despite the threat of spreading the coronavirus.

11:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reported on Saturday that there are 50,127 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Florida. The death toll is at 2,233.

Florida COVID-19 Interactive Map HERE

Worldwide COVID-19 Interactive Map

