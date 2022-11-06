Gov. DeSantis, Crist campaign in Central Florida ahead of Election Day

Election Day is around the corner and candidates on both sides of the aisle are making stops in Central Florida.

Governor Ron DeSantis and fellow republican candidates were at an event in Oviedo Saturday encouraging his supporters to vote.

"I look forward to a potentially great night on Tuesday night. A lot of you have done your part, if you do more, get out to vote," said Gov. DeSantis.

Charlie Crist, the Democratic Nominee for Governor also made stops in Daytona Beach and Orlando Saturday.

"Vote, vote, vote," said Crist. "Vote like your life depends on it because it really does."



As of Saturday evening, Florida's Division of Elections reports that registered republicans are outpacing registered democrats with early votes and vote-by-mail ballots that have been returned.

Governor DeSantis talked to his supporters about the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hurricane Ian, and the Parental Rights in Education Act.

"We have fought the woke in the corporations, we have fought the woke in the schools, we even fought the woke in medical practice. We will never surrender to the woke mob in the state of Florida," said DeSantis. "Our state in Florida is the place where woke goes to die."

Crist focused on abortions, the right to choose, utility and insurance rates and poked at the governor's feud with Disney.

"I want to protect Walt Disney World. I can't believe we have a governor of Florida who goes attacks Disney and Mickey Mouse," Crist said. "Largest employee in the state provides so many jobs for so many people in Florida."

