GoPro catches moment Florida man is bitten on head by alligator

Remember the Florida guy that got bit by an alligator on the head? Well, now the GoPro he was wearing at the time has been recovered.

Jeffrey Heim says divers were able to find the camera which caught the moment he was attacked.

"It’s very scary when you ask someone, ‘am I going to be ok?’ and they hesitate. And they just reassure you and you can hear it in their voice that it’s worse than what they’re telling you. That’s scary."

Heim suffered a fractured skull and had to get 34 staples!

Florida Fish and Wildlife say they did recover a more than 6-foot alligator near the site of Heim’s attack in the days after the incident.

Heim says watching the video of the attack was more difficult than he expected.

"I thought it was going to be easier for me but I had a really difficult time watching that – I had a lot of anxiety – more anxiety than I had when I got bit originally," he said.

Heim says he is finished diving in rivers but does plan to explore the Gulf sometime soon.

