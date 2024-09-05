Good Samaritan discovers 2 pounds of fentanyl washed ashore in Daytona Beach: Border Patrol

Stream FOX 35:

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents seized over 2 pounds of fentanyl that washed ashore in Daytona Beach recently.

The drugs were discovered by a Good Samaritan, according to Andrew Scharnweber, the interim chief patrol agent of the U.S. Border Patrol's Miami Sector.

U.S. Border Patrol agents seized over 2 pounds of fentanyl that washed ashore in Daytona Beach. (Photo: Andrew Scharnweber/Interim Chief Patrol Agent of U.S. Border Patrol - Miami Sector)

Scharnweber issued a warning to beachgoers.

Florida resort guests find 16 bricks of cocaine washed up on beach, deputies say

"Do not attempt to disturb or handle any suspicious packages along the shoreline. Contact local authorities immediately," he said.

