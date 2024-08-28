Florida resort guests find 16 bricks of cocaine washed up on beach, deputies say
ISLAMORADA, Fla. - Deputies in Florida are – again – reporting that cocaine has washed up on the beach.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said 16 bricks of suspected cocaine were found by guests at a luxury resort in the Florida Keys over the weekend.
Guests at the Islands of Islamorada said they found the suspected drugs on the beach at around 11 a.m. on Sunday, deputies said.
The package was turned over to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
