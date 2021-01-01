'Gone too soon': Florida nurse loses battle with COVID-19

article

A Florida nurse practitioner who lost his battle with COVID-19 is being remembered by his loved ones and community.

49-year-old Steven Neher, a frontline worker who risked his life to save the lives of others, passed away from COVID-19 on Tuesday.

"He's funny and he just makes everyone laugh and made everybody feel welcome whether he knows you or not," Elizabeth Alesafar, Neher's aunt, said.

THE LATEST: Senate overrides Trump’s veto of annual defense policy bill

Neher's partner, Christian Riddell added that "he was just passionate about healthcare and helping people and saving their lives when they really, really needed it bad."

Neher tested positive for COIVD-19 on November 25th. A week and a half later, his oxygen levels dropped. He was admitted to the hospital on December 5th and days later, was placed on a ventilator and put in the ICU.

Advertisement

This last Tuesday, December 29th, Neher lost his battle with COVID-19.

"We had no conditions. No asthma. Nothing that was wrong with us. We work out. We're still fairly young. There's no reason that he should have passed away," Riddell said.

STIMULUS CHECK: $600 stimulus checks hit more bank accounts on New Year's Day, how to track yours

Prior to working as a nurse practitioner at the Falkenburg Road Jail, Neher was a nurse at Tampa General Hospital. He also spent several years as a flight nurse, where he taught courses to other nurses. When he wasn't working, he was touching the lives of his many friends and many family members.

"It's just unbelievable how many people loved him and he's just gone too soon," Riddell said.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.