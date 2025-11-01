Golf cart passenger seriously injured in Port Orange crash, officials say.

article

Port Orange Police are investigating a crash that left a woman seriously injured after falling from a golf cart on Friday evening.

Officials say the incident occurred at approximately 10:57 p.m. at the intersection of Waters Edge boulevard and Tributory lane. Responding units discovered that the female had been a passenger in the golf cart when she fell onto the roadway.

Reports suggest the woman was transported by EMS to Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach with serious injuries. The golf cart’s operator was not injured.

The intersection was closed for several hours while the Port Orange Police Department conducted its investigation. The Traffic Homicide Unit is leading the crash investigation.

Authorities are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Andrew Mialki at 386-506-5833.